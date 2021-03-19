in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Justin Bieber’s “Justice” Ascends To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

There has been another changing of the guard.

Justin Bieber - Justice Cover | Def Jam

Earlier Friday morning, Lana Del Rey’s new “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. Shortly thereafter, another new release took over the top spot.

Justin Bieber’ “Justice,” that album, holds the chart’s pinnacle position as of press time at 3AM ET Friday morning. The Lana Del Rey album now sits at #2 on the listing.

Jon Batiste’s new “WE ARE” (#3), the soundtrack to “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (#4), and ERRA’s new self-titled album (#5) remain inside the Top 5.

— Several other newcomers appears inside the Top 10: DDG & OG Parker’s “Die 4 Respect” is #6, Ringo Starr’s “Zoom In” EP is #7, Paul Stanley’s Soul Station’s “Then And Now” Is #8, and Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud’s “The Plugs I Met 2” is #10.

justiceJustin Bieber

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lana Del Rey’s “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; New Justin Bieber, Jon Batiste, ERRA Albums Top 5