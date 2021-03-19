Justin Bieber’s “Justice” Ascends To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Earlier Friday morning, Lana Del Rey’s new “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. Shortly thereafter, another new release took over the top spot.

Justin Bieber’ “Justice,” that album, holds the chart’s pinnacle position as of press time at 3AM ET Friday morning. The Lana Del Rey album now sits at #2 on the listing.

Jon Batiste’s new “WE ARE” (#3), the soundtrack to “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (#4), and ERRA’s new self-titled album (#5) remain inside the Top 5.

— Several other newcomers appears inside the Top 10: DDG & OG Parker’s “Die 4 Respect” is #6, Ringo Starr’s “Zoom In” EP is #7, Paul Stanley’s Soul Station’s “Then And Now” Is #8, and Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud’s “The Plugs I Met 2” is #10.