Meghan Trainor Inks Deal With NBCUniversal, First Project Will Be TV Comedy Series

Meghan Trainor could soon have a prominent presence in the television and streaming spaces. The Grammy winner has inked a cross-platform deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment.

The newly announced alliance will include potential development projects across the entire NBCUniversal portfolio, including NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock. Trainor will have the opportunity to develop scripted and unscripted projects.

For her first project, Trainor will develop and star in a potential comedy series for NBC.

“In addition to being a phenomenally talented performer, Meghan is a vibrant and hilarious ray of light who is the perfect fit for NBC’s brand,” said Susan Rovner of NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “We love the idea of introducing Meghan into the world of scripted comedy as well working with her to find all the creative and crazy ways she can engage with fans across our brands. With eight distinct platforms, we’re able to provide the ultimate playground for multi-hyphenate artists, and this is just one of the ways we’re leveraging our new structure to benefit both talent and audiences.”

“This collaboration with NBCUniversal is so beyond a dream come true,” Trainor said. “I’m obsessed with and inspired by Susan and can’t wait to work with her and her incredibly talented team to bring our ideas to life.”