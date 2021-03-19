in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Lana Del Rey’s “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; New Justin Bieber, Jon Batiste, ERRA Albums Top 5

New releases have taken over the US iTunes sales chart.

Lana Del Rey - Chemtrails Over The Country Club Album Cover (YouTube Audio Version) | UMG/Polydor

Friday’s new albums have begun to make their presence felt on the US iTunes sales chart, and none is presently making a louder statement than Lana Del Rey’s “Chemtrails Over The Country Club.”

The new album, which launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, reached #1 on the listing in the early morning hours Friday. It remains atop the chart as of press time at 2:15AM ET.

Justin Bieber’s new “Justice” directly follows at #2, and Jon Batiste’s new “WE ARE” occupies the #3 slot.

The soundtrack to “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” which hit #1 Thursday, is #4 as of press time. ERRA’s new self-titled release sits at #5.

chemtrails over the country cluberrajon batisteJustin Bieberlana del rey

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Addison Rae’s Debut Single “Obsessed” Scores Big Spotify Playlist Looks; Music Video Premieres On YouTube

Justin Bieber’s “Justice” Ascends To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart