Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” Extends Record With 9th Week At #1 In United States

Consistent with the mid-week projection, Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” retains its status as the #1 album in America. The release is celebrating a ninth consecutive week on top.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Dangerous” added another 77.2K in US consumption units during the March 5-11 tracking period. Just over 6K come from sales, with the others coming from track streams (70K equivalent album units) and track sales (1K equivalent album units).

Although “Dangerous” did not post the greatest album sales total (Hits lists Chevelle’s “NIRATIAS” as the winner in that column with 21.4K; Kings Of Leon’s “When You See Yourself” closely follows with 20.0K), the album easily ranked as the #1 performer for overall activity. The Weeknd’s “The Highlights,” this week’s #2 performer, generated 47.6K units.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from the Hits figures, but the outcome will be the same: a ninth week at #1 for “Dangerous.”

In securing a ninth straight week at #1, “Dangerous” extends its record among country albums for longest initial reign. No other country album had even spent more than its first 6 weeks at #1.

In terms of overall stay at #1, “Dangerous” is just the fourth to spend at least nine weeks in the pinnacle position.