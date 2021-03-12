Cardi B’s “Up” Headed For #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Cardi B’s “Up” is already poised to jump to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The hit single received 4,011 spins during the first five days of the March 7-13 tracking period. Up a whopping 21% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Up” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Based on its current lead and mammoth rate of gain, “Up” does not appear to face any imminent threats to its quest to #1 this week. It is nonetheless prudent to wait until the final chart arrives on Sunday before commencing any celebration.

Cardi B released “Up” in early February.