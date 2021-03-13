Rosé’s “On The Ground,” “Gone” Rank As Top New Entries On Global Spotify Streaming Chart

Rosé’s debut solo songs “On The Ground” and “Gone” earned prominent spots on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, March 12.
Credited with 3,262,615 opening day streams, “On The Ground” earned #8 on the listing. “Gone” concurrently started at #11 with 2,945,783 streams.
“On The Ground” and “Gone,” moreover, ranked as the platform’s most-streamed new releases.
Official single “On The Ground” and B-side “Gone” appear together on “-R-,” the BLACKPINK member’s debut solo release. “On The Ground” also had a big day on iTunes (reaching #1 in numerous markets) and YouTube (the music video boasts 51.5 million views as of 12:25PM ET Saturday).
