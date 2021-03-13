in Music News, New Music

Rosé’s “On The Ground,” “Gone” Rank As Top New Entries On Global Spotify Streaming Chart

They start at #8 and #11, respectively.

Rose - On The Ground video screen | YG Entertainment

Rosé’s debut solo songs “On The Ground” and “Gone” earned prominent spots on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, March 12.

Credited with 3,262,615 opening day streams, “On The Ground” earned #8 on the listing. “Gone” concurrently started at #11 with 2,945,783 streams.

“On The Ground” and “Gone,” moreover, ranked as the platform’s most-streamed new releases.

Official single “On The Ground” and B-side “Gone” appear together on “-R-,” the BLACKPINK member’s debut solo release. “On The Ground” also had a big day on iTunes (reaching #1 in numerous markets) and YouTube (the music video boasts 51.5 million views as of 12:25PM ET Saturday).

blackpinkgoneon the groundrose

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” Extends Record With 9th Week At #1 In United States

Grammy Awards Betting Odds: Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Remains Favorite For Record Of The Year