Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” Projected For 7th Week At #1 In United States

The Morgan Wallen album remains a monster performer.

Barring a surprise release or other mid-week twist, Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” will likely earn a seventh week at #1 in the United States.

Although Hits Daily Double did not reveal a specific projection for this week’s performance, it noted that there are currently no obvious threats to its lead. Ariana Grande’s “Positions” is expected to take #2 with 50-55K total units (following the release of the deluxe iteration), and the Wallen album should have no trouble staying ahead of that mark.

“Dangerous” topped the most recent chart with about 96K in tracking period activity.

The 30-track album has been a monster performer since its release (particularly on the streaming front), and industry backlash over his racial slur incident has not meaningfully thwarted its commercial success.

