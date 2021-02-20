Ariana Grande, Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion’s “34+35” Remix Debuts At #1 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart, #3 Globally

Given the ample buzz surrounding the video, it should come as no surprise that Ariana Grande’s “34+35” remix, which features Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, posted big opening week numbers on YouTube.

Credited with 7.76 million views during the February 12-18 tracking period, the remix video debuts at #1 on the US YouTube Music Videos Chart. The video concurrently starts at #3 on the Global Chart with 25.8 million. It, moreover, ranks as the top new entry on said worldwide listing.

With the inclusion of all eligible uploads of both the remix and original, “34+35” generated 10.8 million total US YouTube streams and 41 million total global YouTube plays during the tracking period. It accordingly rises to #1 on the US YouTube Songs Chart and #4 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.