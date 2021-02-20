in TV News

Nick Jonas Will Be Host & Musical Guest On February 27 “Saturday Night Live”

The rumors of a Nick Jonas “SNL” appearance were true.

THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" -- Pictured: Nick Jonas -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Rumors of a Nick Jonas “Saturday Night Live” gig have proven true, as NBC just confirmed that the star entertainer will be pulling double duty on the February 27 episode.

Indeed, Jonas will be the episode’s host and musical guest. His turn as musical guest will include a performance of new single “Spaceman,” which will arrive February 25.

In addition to the new single, the “SNL” stint aligns with two screen-based projects: the new season of “The Voice” and the new film “Chaos Walking.”

The February 27 “SNL” will be the fifth consecutive original installment. Airing this weekend, the fourth features host Regé-Jean Page and musical guest Bad Bunny.

