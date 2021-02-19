Carly Pearce’s “29” EP Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Carly Pearce’s new EP “29” is attracting ample early interest on the US iTunes platform.
As of press time at 1:30AM ET Friday, “29” is #1 on the all-genre chart. “29” seized the throne from Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album,” which is now #2.
Yelawolf & Caskey’s new “Yelawolf Blacksheep” follows at #3, and the new deluxe edition of Ariana Grande’s “Positions” sits at #4. Foo Fighters’ recent release “Medicine At Midnight” occupies the #5 position.
— Released at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, the 7-track “29” EP includes Pearce’s current country radio single “Next Girl.”
Loading…