Carly Pearce’s “29” EP Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

“29” ascends to #1 on the all-genre iTunes listing.

Carly Pearce’s new EP “29” is attracting ample early interest on the US iTunes platform.

As of press time at 1:30AM ET Friday, “29” is #1 on the all-genre chart. “29” seized the throne from Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album,” which is now #2.

Yelawolf & Caskey’s new “Yelawolf Blacksheep” follows at #3, and the new deluxe edition of Ariana Grande’s “Positions” sits at #4. Foo Fighters’ recent release “Medicine At Midnight” occupies the #5 position.

— Released at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, the 7-track “29” EP includes Pearce’s current country radio single “Next Girl.”

