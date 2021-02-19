HAIM & Taylor Swift’s “Gasoline” Reaches Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Roughly two months after appearing on Taylor Swift’s “no body, no crime,” HAIM has released another collaboration with Taylor Swift.

The collaboration, a new version of the trio’s “Gasoline,” launched Thursday evening. It made an unsurprisingly quick impact on the US iTunes store.

As of press time at 12:54AM ET early Friday morning, HAIM & Taylor Swift’s “Gasoline” is up to #5 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. Only Andra Day’s “Rise Up” (#1), Cardi B’s “Up” (#2), Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” (#3), and Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” (#4) are currently selling at a faster pace.

The new version of “Gasoline” appears on the expanded edition of HAIM’s Grammy-nominated “Women In Music, Pt. III.”