HAIM & Taylor Swift’s “Gasoline” Reaches Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

The new version of “Gasoline” is selling well on iTunes.

Roughly two months after appearing on Taylor Swift’s “no body, no crime,” HAIM has released another collaboration with Taylor Swift.

The collaboration, a new version of the trio’s “Gasoline,” launched Thursday evening. It made an unsurprisingly quick impact on the US iTunes store.

As of press time at 12:54AM ET early Friday morning, HAIM & Taylor Swift’s “Gasoline” is up to #5 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. Only Andra Day’s “Rise Up” (#1), Cardi B’s “Up” (#2), Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” (#3), and Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” (#4) are currently selling at a faster pace.

The new version of “Gasoline” appears on the expanded edition of HAIM’s Grammy-nominated “Women In Music, Pt. III.”

