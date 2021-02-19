Ariana Grande’s “test drive” Enters Top 10 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Other Deluxe “Positions” Tracks Top 20

Ariana Grande released the deluxe edition of her 2020 album “Positions” at 12AM ET early Friday morning.

By 2AM, the four brand new tracks held prominent positions on the US iTunes sales chart.

As of press time, “test drive” is the highest-ranking of the bunch. The track, which has also received ample exposure on streaming platforms, holds the #10 spot on the all-genre iTunes listing.

Grande’s “main thing” follows at #12, and “worst behavior” occupies the #13 position. “someone like u (interlude),” the fourth of the new tracks, is #16 on the chart.

The songs will almost certainly continue their climbs in the coming hours.