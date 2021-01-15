Why Don’t We’s “The Good Times And The Bad Ones” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; New ZAYN, Ashnikko Albums Top 5

Shortly after its midnight release, Why Don’t We’s “The Good Times and The Bad Ones” flew to #2 on the US iTunes album sales chart.

As Friday morning progressed, it moved into the #1 position.

The album remains atop the chart as of press time at 9:50AM ET Friday morning. Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album,” which spent the past week as the store’s best-seller, is now #2 on the chart.

Two new releases directly follow, with ZAYN’s “Nobody Is Listening” at #3 and Ashnikko’s “DEMIDEVIL” at #4. Jazmine Sullivan’s “Heaux Tales,” one of last week’s top performers, occupies the #5 spot.