Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Earns #1 On Weekly US Spotify Chart With Over 30 Million Streams, Tops Global Chart With Nearly 66 Million

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” dominantly tops the US and Global Spotify charts for the week of January 8-14.

According to Spotify Charts, “drivers license” rules the US listing with 30,433,574 opening week streams. The total tops this past week’s #2 song (SZA’s “Good Days” with 8,509,564) by a factor of more than 3.5.

“drivers license” meanwhile garnered 65,873,080 opening week streams on a global basis. Yielding a #1 debut, the figure tops that of the week’s #2 performer (Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” with 30,690,893) by a factor of more than 2.

The aforementioned numbers are based on the SpotifyCharts system, which Spotify says is the best place to gather streaming figures. As it does not use a filtering mechanism, the app will report an even higher opening week number for “drivers license.”

— Rodrigo’s debut single also enjoyed a dominant week on Apple Music, but the specific streaming numbers are not publicly accessible.