in TV News

Jessica Alba Chats, Plays “Not So Newlywed Game” With tWitch On “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

tWitch guest hosts Friday’s “Ellen” episode.

Jessica Alba and tWitch play the Not So Newlywed Game with their spouses | 1/15/21 Ellen | Warner Bros

Initially scheduled for mid-December, Jessica Alba’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” appearance finally airs Friday.

The actress, producer, and Honest Company mogul appears for an interview with guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The interview covers numerous topics, including her status as a “cringey mom.”

Joined by their respective spouses Cash Warren and Allison Holker Boss, Alba and tWitch additionally play the Not So Newlywed Game.

The episode will air Friday afternoon, but videos from the Alba appearance are already available. Harry Shum Jr is also listed for Friday’s episode, but videos of his appearance were not available at press time.

jessica albathe ellen degeneres showtwitch

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Joshua Bassett’s New Single “Lie Lie Lie” Arrives, Scores Key Playlist Looks On Spotify; Music Video Also Live