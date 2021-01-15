Jessica Alba Chats, Plays “Not So Newlywed Game” With tWitch On “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Initially scheduled for mid-December, Jessica Alba’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” appearance finally airs Friday.
The actress, producer, and Honest Company mogul appears for an interview with guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The interview covers numerous topics, including her status as a “cringey mom.”
Joined by their respective spouses Cash Warren and Allison Holker Boss, Alba and tWitch additionally play the Not So Newlywed Game.
The episode will air Friday afternoon, but videos from the Alba appearance are already available. Harry Shum Jr is also listed for Friday’s episode, but videos of his appearance were not available at press time.
Loading…