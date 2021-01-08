Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Morgan Wallen’s hotly anticipated “Dangerous: The Double Album” launched late Thursday/early Friday. Shortly after its release, it soared to #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart.

The explicit version of “Dangerous” occupies the chart’s #1 position as of press time at 1:20AM ET. The clean version is concurrently charting at #5.

The new “Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook, Volume 1” currently sits at #2 on the chart. The album, which features twelve noteworthy collaborations (many with country/Americana artists), enjoyed a brief stint at #1 before ceding the throne to “Dangerous.”

The deluxe version of Taylor Swift’s “evermore” is now #3 on the chart, ahead of Aaron Watson’s new “American Soul.”