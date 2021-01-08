in Music News, New Music

Topher & The Marine Rapper’s “The Patriot” Re-Enters Top 10 On Overall US iTunes Sales Chart, Reclaims #1 On Hip-Hop/Rap Chart

“The Patriot” is rising on the US iTunes store.

In the days following its December release, Topher’s “The Patriot (featuring The Marine Rapper)” made a splash on the US iTunes store. On Christmas Eve, the song scored a Top 10 position on the store’s all-genre song sales chart, while reaching #1 on the hip-hop/rap chart.

“The Patriot” has held up well since reaching those peaks, remaining comfortably in the Top 100 on the all-genre listing and at or near the top of the hip-hop chart.

Over the past few days, the song has actually been making some noteworthy gains.

As of press time at 9:30AM ET Friday, “The Patriot” is up to #9 on the overall chart. It is meanwhile back in the #1 position on the hip-hop/rap listing.

The artists were present in Washington, DC for President Donald Trump’s January 6 rally; they also delivered a performance in DC that day. Topher has since been Tweeting his perspective on the actions at the Capitol building.

— In a Wednesday night Tweet, Topher also mentioned that “The Patriot” has been removed from Spotify. “@Spotify just PULLED my song “The Patriot” from my profile!!! WTF?!! Stream it on YouTube and everywhere else RIGHT NOW! WE WON’T BE SILENCED!”

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

