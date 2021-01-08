Kings Of Leon’s New Single “The Bandit,” DVSN’s “Use Somebody” Appear Back-To-Back On US Spotify’s New Music Friday

Kings Of Leon’s new single and a stunning re-imagination of their past hits appear back-to-back on US Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist.

As of press time at 1:15AM ET, the band’s new “The Bandit” appears at #6 on the influential playlist. dvsn’s “Use Somebody,” which is a medley of KoL’s classics “Use Somebody” and “Sex On Fire,” directly follows at #7.

Kings released “The Bandit” and “10,000 People” earlier Thursday. Both tracks appear on the band’s forthcoming album “When You See Yourself,” due March 5. “Use Somebody” appears on the new dvsn album “Amusing Her Feelings,” which will arrive on January 15.