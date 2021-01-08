in Music News, New Music

Kings Of Leon’s New Single “The Bandit,” DVSN’s “Use Somebody” Appear Back-To-Back On US Spotify’s New Music Friday

They appear at #6 and #7 on the important playlist.

DVSN - Amusing Her Feelings audio cover | OVO/Warner

Kings Of Leon’s new single and a stunning re-imagination of their past hits appear back-to-back on US Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist.

As of press time at 1:15AM ET, the band’s new “The Bandit” appears at #6 on the influential playlist. dvsn’s “Use Somebody,” which is a medley of KoL’s classics “Use Somebody” and “Sex On Fire,” directly follows at #7.

Kings released “The Bandit” and “10,000 People” earlier Thursday. Both tracks appear on the band’s forthcoming album “When You See Yourself,” due March 5. “Use Somebody” appears on the new dvsn album “Amusing Her Feelings,” which will arrive on January 15.

dvsnkings of leonthe bandituse somebody

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo Releases Fantastic New Single “Drivers License,” Song Appears On Key Spotify Playlists; Video Also Live

Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart