in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Paul McCartney’s “McCartney III” Projected For 80-90K US Sales, 85-95K Total US Units

“McCartney III” will be one of the week’s top perforemrs.

Paul McCartney - McCartney III cover via @paulmccartney on Twitter

Based on early projections, Paul McCartney’s “McCartney III” will be in contention for one of the top three spots on this week’s US album chart.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album should sell 80-90K first-week copies in the US. With units from track sales and streams included, the album should debut with 85-95K in total first-week units.

The early projection puts “McCartney III” narrowly ahead of Eminem’s deluxe, “Side B” edition of “Music To Be Murdered By.” Said project is tracking for 70-80K units, with 25-30K in sales.

Neither the McCartney nor Eminem album, however, has a clear path to #1. Hits currently pegs Taylor Swift’s “evermore” as the frontrunner to keep this week’s throne. Thanks to continued interest and the introduction of physical versions, “evermore” should post a six-figure tally in week two.

It is, of course, interesting to note that Swift herself urged fans to buy and stream the new McCartney album.

mccartney iiipaul mccartney

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Willow,” “Champagne Problems,” “No Body, No Crime” Were Top “Evermore” Tracks On YouTube This Week (Preliminary Report)

Eminem’s “Music To Be Murdered By” Projected For 25-30K US Sales, 70-80K Total US Units Following “Side B” Release