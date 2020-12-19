Eminem’s “Music To Be Murdered By” Projected For 25-30K US Sales, 70-80K Total US Units Following “Side B” Release

Eminem surprised fans with the release of “Music To Be Murdered By – Side B,” a deluxe edition of his early 2020 album with an album’s worth of new tracks. Based on opening day interest in the release, the album is looking at a Top 3 position on next week’s chart.

Hits Daily Double expects the album to sell 25-30K US copies during the December 18-24 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 70-80K in total first-week activity.

The unit total would position Eminem’s album at #3, with Taylor Swift’s “evermore” (over 100K) and Paul McCartney’s “McCartney III” (85-95K) presently projected for more. These are all early projections, however, so the race can certainly tighten (or widen) before the chart goes final.

The original “Music To Be Murdered By” debuted at #1 in the US with 117K US sales and 279K total US units.