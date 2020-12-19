Taylor Swift’s “Willow,” “Champagne Problems,” “No Body, No Crime” Were Top “Evermore” Tracks On YouTube This Week (Preliminary Report)

The tracks from Taylor Swift’s new album “evermore” all attracted substantial opening week interest on YouTube.

Benefiting from an official video release, focus single “willow” obviously led the way. According to preliminary YouTube data, the song amassed 35.5 million total global views during the December 11-17 tracking period. It convincingly ranked as the top “evermore” track — and Swift’s best tracking week performer overall.

Fellow “evermore” track “champagne problems” ranked as her #2 performer, scoring 5.37 million during the tracking period. Other noteworthy performers from the new album were as follows:

no body, no crime (#3 evermore track, #4 overall) – 4.52 million

evermore (#4 evermore track, #5 overall) – 4.45 million

gold rush (#5 evermore track, #7 overall) – 3.11 million

dorothea (#6 evermore track, #9 overall) – 2.92 million

’tis the damn season (#7 evermore track, #11 overall) – 2.79 million

marjorie (#8 evermore track, #12 overall) – 2.78 million

tolerate it (#9 evermore track, #15 overall) – 2.49 million

happiness (#10 evermore track, #16 overall) – 2.42 million

coney island (#11 evermore track, #17 overall) – 2.23 million

long story short (#12 evermore track, #18 overall) – 2.22 million

ivy (#13 evermore track, #20 overall) – 2.12 million

– YouTube only reveals each artist’s Top 20 tracks; “cowboy Like Me” and “closure” did not make that cut

– Though it comes officially from YouTube, the aforementioned data is preliminary and may not precisely align with the final YouTube chart report

– The numbers should account for all official or otherwise eligible audio uploads

– The gaps in the above ratings are due to enduring hits like “Blank Space,” “You Belong With Me,” and “Shake It Off” still registering high on her list