Taylor Swift’s “Willow” Debuts At #4 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Rises To #13 On Artists Chart

“willow” was the week’s top new entry.

Taylor Swift - willow video screen | UMG

The official music video for Taylor Swift’s “willow” posted unsurprisingly strong opening week numbers on YouTube.

Credited with 30.8 million views during the December 11-17 tracking period, “willow” starts at #4 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“willow” meanwhile ranks as the week’s top new entry – and the only new release to start inside the Top 15.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “willow” amassed 36.5 million total tracking period streams. The count yields a #7 start on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Swift concurrently jumps to #13 (yes, thirteen) on the Global YouTube Artists Chart, owing to her 138 million total tracking period YouTube streams. Up 165.5% from last week’s mark, the count benefits from “willow” – as well as all other tracks on her newly released “evermore” album.

