in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Taylor Swift Projected For #1 & #2 On US Album Sales Chart, #1 & #3 Positions On Overall Listing

“evermore” and “folklore” are both performing well this week.

Taylor Swift by Beth Garrabrant, courtesy of Republic Records

Thanks to the debut of a brand new LP and a new wave of physical sales for her previous release, Taylor Swift will make a major splash on this week’s US album sales charts.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new “evermore” will debut at #1 for both album sales and total consumption. Hits projects the album to sell about 160K US copies; the inclusion of track sales and streams will yield an opening week consumption total in the 340K range.

Predecessor “folklore” will meanwhile take #2 on the sales chart with 90K in tracking period sales. Track sales and streaming units should bring its weekly total to 120K, resulting in a #3 position on the overall chart. Only “evermore” and Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III: The Chosen” will post larger consumption totals during the December 11-17 tracking period.

“evermore” will become Swift’s eighth consecutive (and total) number one album.

evermorefolklorekid cudiTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Madison Beer Releases Stunning “Selfish” Performance Video For Vevo LIFT (Watch Now)

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line’s “Lil Bit” Claims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following “The Voice” Finale; Lauren Daigle’s “You Say” Top 3