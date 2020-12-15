Taylor Swift Projected For #1 & #2 On US Album Sales Chart, #1 & #3 Positions On Overall Listing

Thanks to the debut of a brand new LP and a new wave of physical sales for her previous release, Taylor Swift will make a major splash on this week’s US album sales charts.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new “evermore” will debut at #1 for both album sales and total consumption. Hits projects the album to sell about 160K US copies; the inclusion of track sales and streams will yield an opening week consumption total in the 340K range.

Predecessor “folklore” will meanwhile take #2 on the sales chart with 90K in tracking period sales. Track sales and streaming units should bring its weekly total to 120K, resulting in a #3 position on the overall chart. Only “evermore” and Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III: The Chosen” will post larger consumption totals during the December 11-17 tracking period.

“evermore” will become Swift’s eighth consecutive (and total) number one album.