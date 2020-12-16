Nelly & Florida Georgia Line’s “Lil Bit” Claims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following “The Voice” Finale; Lauren Daigle’s “You Say” Top 3

Nelly and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard performed “Lil Bit” during Tuesday’s “The Voice” finale.

In the immediate aftermath of the performance, the song began flying up the US iTunes sales chart. Shortly after the broadcast concluded, it was #1 on the listing.

“Lil Bit,” which formally credits Nelly and FGL as lead artists, remains atop the all-genre chart as of press time at 2:45AM ET Wednesday morning.

“Lil Bit” is one of five “The Voice” performances presently in the Top 10.

Lauren Daigle’s “You Say” is currently #3 on the chart, while Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” is #5. Keith Urban & Pink’s “One Too Many” follows at #6, and Dan + Shay’s “Take Me Home For Christmas” follows occupies the #9 slot.

Contestants from the show would typically be charting as well, but their show recordings were exclusive to YouTube Music this season.