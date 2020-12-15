in Music News

Madison Beer Releases Stunning “Selfish” Performance Video For Vevo LIFT (Watch Now)

The pop artist shares her second Vevo LIFT performance.

Madison Beer - Selfish performance video screen | VEVO Lift

Upon its release in February, Headline Planet praised Madison Beer’s “Selfish” as “perhaps the strongest ‘mainstream pop’ song to hit the market thus far in 2020.”

As 2020 comes to a close, the label remains intact. The emotionally gripping, vocally stunning “Selfish” unquestionably ranks as one of the year’s best songs. It serves as undeniable proof of Beer’s potential as a pop music force.

Given that reality, and the fact that the song has proven so resonant with so many fans, Beer unsurprisingly performed “Selfish” as part of her Vevo LIFT Campaign.

The stunning performance video launched Tuesday, allowing fans to not only re-experience the fantastic song but witness a commanding display from an impressive artist. Featuring the visual aesthetic she has been refining throughout the “Life Support” album campaign and the vocal talent she has been demonstrating for many years, the performance video embodies the notion of a must-see affair.

The “Selfish” performance follows Friday’s “BOYSHIT” video as the second chapter in Beer’s chapter as the new Vevo LIFT artist. The next chapter will be the “Becoming” short film, which Vevo says will arrive in early 2021.

