in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” Projected For 150-170K US Sales, 300-350K Total US Units

“evermore” will debut at #1 on this week’s album chart.

Taylor Swift by Beth Garrabrant | Courtesy of Republic Records

“Evermore” is set to become Taylor Swift’s eighth #1 album in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is on track to sell 150-170K US copies. The inclusion of track streams and sales will yield an opening week unit total in the 300-350K range. Both figures will easily rank as the week’s best.

Taylor Swift albums have a history of topping projections, but it seems almost impossible that “evermore” will match the opening week performance of her mid-2020 album “folklore.” That album sold 615K opening week copies and debuted with 846K total first-week units.

Granted, no one was expecting “evermore” to rival those numbers. On top of a longer window between releases, “folklore” benefited from some other factors. It launched when merchandise bundle sales still counted toward the chart. As such, there were far more direct-to-consumer options. “Folklore” also represented her first surprise album – and a noteworthy shift in sound. Positioned as a “sister album” to “folklore,” the new album obviously lacks the same hook.

The lack of immediate physical options puts a further ceiling on the new album’s performance.

Still, the end result is that Swift is going to score another number one in the United States – and do it with one of the best opening week unit figures of the year. It will be her eighth consecutive number one; all but her very first studio album topped the chart.

evermoreTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs From Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” Claim Top 7 Spots On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III: The Chosen” Projected For 15-18K US Sales, 150-175K Total US Units