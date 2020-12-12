in Music News

Songs From Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” Claim Top 7 Spots On US Spotify Streaming Chart

The album also establishes a dominant position on the global chart.

Taylor Swift by Beth Garrabrant | Courtesy of Republic Records

Taylor Swift’s “evermore” made a massive opening day splash on the Spotify platform. Songs from the album achieve dominant rankings on numerous regional Spotify charts, including the US listing for Friday, December 11. They also enjoy impressive positions on the Global chart.

— “willow” rules the US listing with 3.645 million opening day spins. “champagne problems” follows at #2 with 3.248 million, and “gold rush” takes #3 with 2.978 million.

Tracks from the new album ultimately occupy the entire Top 7, with none landing below #18:

1) willow
2) champagne problems
3) gold rush
4) ’tis the damn season
5) no body, no crime
6) tolerate it
7) happiness
9) coney island
10) dorothea
11) ivy
12) evermore
13) long story short
14) cowboy like me
16) marjorie
18) closure

— “willow” also grabs the #1 position globally, courtesy of its 7.268 million opening day streams. Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s phenomenon “DAKITI” takes #2, and Swift’s “champagne problems” earns #3 with 5.799 million.

“gold rush” (#4) and “no body, no crime” (#5) also appear in the Top 5. Three more “evermore” songs make the Top 10, with nothing appearing below #28:

1) willow
3) champagne problems
4) gold rush
5) no body, no crime
6) ’tis the damn season
7) tolerate it
9) happiness
11) coney island
12) dorothea
15) ivy
16) evermore
18) long story short
20) cowboy like me
24) marjorie
28) closure

evermoreTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

