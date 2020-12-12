Songs From Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” Claim Top 7 Spots On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Taylor Swift’s “evermore” made a massive opening day splash on the Spotify platform. Songs from the album achieve dominant rankings on numerous regional Spotify charts, including the US listing for Friday, December 11. They also enjoy impressive positions on the Global chart.

— “willow” rules the US listing with 3.645 million opening day spins. “champagne problems” follows at #2 with 3.248 million, and “gold rush” takes #3 with 2.978 million.

Tracks from the new album ultimately occupy the entire Top 7, with none landing below #18:

1) willow

2) champagne problems

3) gold rush

4) ’tis the damn season

5) no body, no crime

6) tolerate it

7) happiness

9) coney island

10) dorothea

11) ivy

12) evermore

13) long story short

14) cowboy like me

16) marjorie

18) closure

— “willow” also grabs the #1 position globally, courtesy of its 7.268 million opening day streams. Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s phenomenon “DAKITI” takes #2, and Swift’s “champagne problems” earns #3 with 5.799 million.

“gold rush” (#4) and “no body, no crime” (#5) also appear in the Top 5. Three more “evermore” songs make the Top 10, with nothing appearing below #28:

1) willow

3) champagne problems

4) gold rush

5) no body, no crime

6) ’tis the damn season

7) tolerate it

9) happiness

11) coney island

12) dorothea

15) ivy

16) evermore

18) long story short

20) cowboy like me

24) marjorie

28) closure