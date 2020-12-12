Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III: The Chosen” Projected For 15-18K US Sales, 150-175K Total US Units

Early projections have emerged for Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III: The Chosen.”

According to Hits Daily Double, the album should sell 15-18K US copies during the December 11-17 tracking period. The addition of units from track sales and streams should yield an opening week consumption total in the 150-175K range.

The consumption total should position “Man On The Moon III” as the week’s #2 album. Only Taylor Swift’s “evermore” is expected to debut with more total units.

With a #2 debut, “Man On The Moon III” would tie “Indicud” as Kid Cudi’s highest-ranking solo album. The artist also reached #2 for “Kids See Ghosts,” his collaborative album with Kanye West.