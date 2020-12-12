The video for Black Eyed Peas & Shakira’s “GIRL LIKE ME” posted big numbers during its opening week on YouTube.

Credited with 37.3 million views during the December 4-10 tracking period, “GIRL LIKE ME” starts at #4 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The buzzy video, moreover, ranks as this week’s top debut. Only Afsana Khan’s “Titliaan” (#1), Karol G’s “Bichota” (#2), and Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” (#3) received more views during the tracking period.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “GIRL LIKE ME” registered 38.1 million total YouTube views during its inaugural tracking period. The count yields a #8 debut on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Aided by the video release, Shakira soars thirty-six places to #27 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart. Black Eyed Peas re-enter said listing at #36.