Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” Wins US Sales Race, Becomes His Fourth #1 Album

“Wonder” comfortably wins the US sales and consumption races.

Shawn Mendes by Glen Luchford, press photo courtesy of Island Records

Shawn Mendes’ keeps his streak intact, scoring a fourth number one – in four tries – with his new album “Wonder.”

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 58K US copies during the December 4-10 tracking period. With units from track streams and sales included, the album generated 95K in total first week activity.

The sales and consumption figures comfortably rank as the week’s best. Carrie Underwood’s “My Gift,” the #2 seller, moved 33K copies during the tracking period. Bad Bunny’s “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo,” the #2 album for total units, generated 57K.

“Wonder,” as noted, becomes Mendes’ fourth number one. It follows in the chart-topping footsteps of “Handwritten,” “Illuminate,” and “Shawn Mendes.”

Due Sunday, Billboard’s data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits. The potential discrepancies will not, however, be nearly enough to change the overall outcome. “Wonder” will be #1 for sales and total units.

