Taylor Swift, Christian Serratos, Sabrina Claudio Scheduled For December 14 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

On the heels of her “evermore” album release, Taylor Swift will make a rare late-night talk show appearance.
According to ABC, Swift will be the lead interview guest on the December 14 “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The listing says Swift will be supporting “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions,” but one has to assume her new album will also factor into the discussion.
The December 14 “Kimmel” will additionally feature a chat with “Selena: The Series” star Christian Serratos. Sabrina Claudio will close the show with a performance.
Complete listings follow:
Monday, Dec. 14
1. Taylor Swift (“Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions”) 2. Christian Serratos (“Selena: The Series”) 3. Musical Guest Sabrina Claudio
Tuesday, Dec. 15
1. Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) 2. Alanis Morissette (“Happy Xmas (War is Over)”) 3. Musical Guest Alanis Morissette
Wednesday, Dec. 16
1. Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers and KAWHI Christmas shoe collection) 2. Musical Guest Lewis Capaldi
Thursday, Dec. 17
1. Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) 2. Daveed Diggs (“Soul”) 3. Musical Guest The Bird and the Bee ft. Dave Grohl
Loading…