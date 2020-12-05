in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” Projected For 45-55K US Sales, 85-95K Total US Units

“Wonder” could debut at #1 in the United States.

Shawn Mendes by Glen Luchford, press photo courtesy of Island Records

Early US projections have emerged for Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder.”

According to Hits Daily Double, the new album is on track to sell 45-55K US copies during the December 4-10 tracking period. With unit from track sales and streams included, it may generate 85-95K in total US units.

The unit figure would almost certainly place “Wonder” at or near the top of this week’s overall album chart.

“Wonder” is Shawn Mendes’ fourth studio album; the previous three each debuted at #1. It is the direct follow-up to Mendes’ 2018 self-titled release, which debuted to the tune of 142K US sales and 182K total US units.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

