Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Headed For Top 5 At Pop Radio; “34+35” Going Top 20

Ariana Grande’s “positions” will continue its climb on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The song, which was #7 on last week’s chart, will move comfortably into this week’s Top 5.

“Positions” received 12,566 spins during the first six days of the November 29-December 5 tracking period. Up a healthy 21% from last week’s spin count, the tally slots “positions” at #4 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it does not face an obvious threat from below, “positions” will have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking.

— Grande also has another song making moves on the chart; her “34+35” should officially secure a Top 20 position this week.

“34+35” is currently #20 on the building/real-time chart, and it should move up at least one place on the final chart since The Weeknd’s building #12 “Blinding Lights” is expected to be removed as a recurrent.