Miley Cyrus’ “Plastic Hearts” Projected For 17-23K US Sales, 40-50K Total US Units

Miley Cyrus’ new album “Plastic Hearts” debuted Friday, and early opening week projections are now available.

Based on early data, Hits Daily Double expects the album to sell 17-23K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, the album should generate 40-50K in total first-week consumption.

The album will not challenge for #1 on this week’s Billboard 200, but it should achieve another solid debut for the star artist.

In terms of studio albums, “Plastic Hearts” is the follow-up to “Younger Now.” Released in 2017, that album debuted with 33K in sales and 45K in total first-week units.

In between the two, Cyrus released the “She Is Coming” mixtape. It started with 12K US sales and 36K total US units.