Songs From Bad Bunny’s “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” Claims 9 Of Top 10 Spots On Global Spotify Chart, 7 Of Top 10 On Global Apple Music Listing

Bad Bunny continues to solidify his status as one of the biggest music acts in the world. The artist’s “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” enjoyed a mammoth opening Friday on the major streaming platforms.

Tracks from the album, in fact, claim the Top 8 spots on the US Spotify chart — and 9 of the Top 10. Ariana Grande’s #9-ranked “positions” is the only non-Bad Bunny song in the Top 10.

“El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” also fared well on US Spotify, earning five Top 10 positions (including the #1 song). Only “positions” and a few Christmas songs break up Bad Bunny’s Top 10 dominance.

The album concurrently holds seven of the Top 10 spots on Global Apple Music (with only “positions,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body,” and BTS’ “Dynamite”) standing in the way of its dominance. “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” meanwhile grabs nine of the Top 10 positions on US Apple Music; only “Body” disrupts its lead.

“Dakiti (with Jhay Cortez)” is the #1 song on the Global and US Spotify charts. “Te Mudaste” leads both Apple Music listings.