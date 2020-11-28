in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Bad Bunny’s “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” Projected For 14-17K US Sales, 95-110K Total US Units

The album arrived without warning.

Bad Bunny - El Mundo Es Mio visualizer screenshot | Rimas Entertainment

Bad Bunny’s surprise release “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” is pacing for a strong opening week in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is projected to sell 14-17K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” should debut with 95-110K total US units.

It is too early to decisively say “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” will top the overall chart, but Hits notes that it does “have the advantage today” over BTS’ presumed-strong holdover “BE.”

The Bad Bunny album should at least comfortably rank as the week’s top newcomer. Miley Cyrus’ “Plastic Hearts,” one of the other high-profile new releases, is set to launch in the 40-50K unit range.

