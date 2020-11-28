“Life Goes On” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Chart; BTS Returns To #1 On Artists Chart

BTS’ new album “BE” launched at the start of the November 20-26 tracking period, and the tracks enjoyed mammoth release week interest on YouTube.

Release day focus track “Life Goes On” made the biggest splash. The official music video starts at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, while the song takes #1 on the overall Global YouTube Songs Chart.

The video received 142 million views during the tracking period. With views from other eligible uploads included, the song amassed a total of 191 million YouTube streams.

Thanks to the success of “Life Goes On” and all “BE” tracks, BTS roars back to #1 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart. The group received 501 million total views.