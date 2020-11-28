in Music News

“Life Goes On” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Chart; BTS Returns To #1 On Artists Chart

“Life Goes On” made a big opening week splash on YouTube this week.

BTS - Life Goes On video screen | Big Hit Entertainment

BTS’ new album “BE” launched at the start of the November 20-26 tracking period, and the tracks enjoyed mammoth release week interest on YouTube.

Release day focus track “Life Goes On” made the biggest splash. The official music video starts at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, while the song takes #1 on the overall Global YouTube Songs Chart.

The video received 142 million views during the tracking period. With views from other eligible uploads included, the song amassed a total of 191 million YouTube streams.

Thanks to the success of “Life Goes On” and all “BE” tracks, BTS roars back to #1 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart. The group received 501 million total views.

bebtslife goes on

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Bad Bunny’s “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” Projected For 14-17K US Sales, 95-110K Total US Units