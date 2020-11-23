in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

BTS’ “BE” Projected For #1 With 215-225K US Sales, 260-290K Total US Units

“BE” will debut at #1 in the United States.

BTS - BE era Press Photo | courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

Early US projections have emerged for BTS’ new album “BE,” and they unsurprisingly reveal that the album is on track for a #1 debut.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album will sell 215-225K US copies during the November 20-26 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it should generate 260-290K in total first-week consumption.

The former number will be enough for a dominant debut atop the album sales chart, while the latter figure will secure BTS its fifth #1 on the overall US album chart.

“BE” is the follow-up to the early 2020 release “Map Of The Soul: 7.” That album debuted with 347K US sales and 422K total US units.

BTS and the Big Hit team notably took a different release approach for the two albums. Whereas “Map Of The Soul: 7” featured four collectible editions of the physical album, the physical iteration of “BE” is only available in one deluxe configuration. Featuring a variety of BTS memorabilia, the package is retailing in the $45-55 range.

