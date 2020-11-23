in Music News

Lil Nas X’s “Holiday” Debuts In Top 40 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

“Holiday” arrives on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Lil Nas X - Holiday | Video screen | Columbia

Lil Nas X’s “Holiday” earns a Top 40 position on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The new single grabs #37 on the listing, which ranks songs from all genres based on sales, streams, and radio airplay.

“Holiday” generated activity on all fronts, with a strong YouTube performance contributing handsomely. In terms of American viewership, “Holiday” was the #2 video and #3 song on YouTube this past week.

“Holiday” follows the artist’s “Old Town Road (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus)” (#1 peak), “Panini” (#5 peak), and “Rodeo (with Cardi B)” (#22 peak) as Lil Nas X’s fourth Hot 100 chart entry.

