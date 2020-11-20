Report: AC/DC’s “POWER UP” Wins US Sales Race, Earns #1 Overall

Early into the November 13-19 tracking period, it seemed clear that AC/DC’s “POWER UP” would debut at #1 for US album sales. The question, however, was whether it would also debut at #1 for overall consumption.

Future & Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pluto x Baby Pluto” had an early edge in terms of total activity, but by mid-week, the tide was turning in favor of AC/DC.

And now that the week is over, Hits Daily Double is crowning “POWER UP” the winner. According to the publication, the album sold 114K US copies during the official tracking period. Units from track sales and streams bring the total to 121K in activity.

“POWER UP” ranks as the leader in both columns. Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over” provides the closest competition on the sales front (75K), while “Pluto x Baby Pluto” is the runner-up for activity (106K).

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. The overall conclusion should nonetheless be the same: AC/DC’s “POWER UP” wins for both sales and total consumption. Assuming that proves true, “POWER UP” will be the band’s third US #1 — and first since 2008’s “Black Ice.”