“Queen’s Gambit” Star Anya Taylor-Joy Booked For Appearance On December 4 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Earlier this month, Anya Taylor-Joy appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
In early December, she will appear on another high-profile television program.
The actress will be an interview guest on the December 4 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Taylor-Joy will be appearing in support of Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit,” which continues to gain audience reach, critical acclaim and awards buzz.
The December 4 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” will also feature a chat with Bryan Cranston.
Complete listings, all subject to change, follow:
November 23 – Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell, Ben Falcone
November 24 – Jake Tapper, Tig Notaro, musical guest Dierks Bentley
November 25 – Josh Duhamel & Olivia Munn
November 30 – Alison Brie
December 1 – Justin Bieber, musical guest Russell Dickerson
December 2 – Aubrey Plaza, Lil Nas X
December 3 – Diane Keaton, Isla Fisher
December 4 – Bryan Cranston, Anya Taylor-Joy
