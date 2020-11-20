in TV News

“Queen’s Gambit” Star Anya Taylor-Joy Booked For Appearance On December 4 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The episode will also feature Bryan Cranston.

Anya Taylor-Joy In The Queen's Gambit | Netflix | Promotional First-Look Photo via @netflixqueue on Twitter

Earlier this month, Anya Taylor-Joy appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

In early December, she will appear on another high-profile television program.

The actress will be an interview guest on the December 4 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Taylor-Joy will be appearing in support of Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit,” which continues to gain audience reach, critical acclaim and awards buzz.

The December 4 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” will also feature a chat with Bryan Cranston.

Complete listings, all subject to change, follow:

November 23 – Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell, Ben Falcone
November 24 – Jake Tapper, Tig Notaro, musical guest Dierks Bentley
November 25 – Josh Duhamel & Olivia Munn
November 30 – Alison Brie
December 1 – Justin Bieber, musical guest Russell Dickerson
December 2 – Aubrey Plaza, Lil Nas X
December 3 – Diane Keaton, Isla Fisher
December 4 – Bryan Cranston, Anya Taylor-Joy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

