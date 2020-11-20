in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

BTS’ “BE” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart; Watch The “Life Goes On” Video

The new BTS album soars to #1 on the all-genre iTunes chart.

BTS - BE era Press Photo | courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

BTS’ new album “BE” received an unsurprisingly scorching welcome from music fans around the world.

The resonance definitely took place in the United States, where “BE” quickly rocketed up the all-genre iTunes album sales chart.

The album, which arrived at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, was up to #1 as of press time at 12:35AM ET Friday morning.

“BE” seized the throne from Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over,” which was the iTunes store’s top performer during the previous tracking period.

With sales from other retailers as well as track sales and streams included, “BE” will surely post a strong overall unit number. It expected to debut as a clear #1 on this week’s Billboard 200 chart.

In conjunction with the album release, BTS shared a music video for release-day focus track “Life Goes On.” That video follows:

