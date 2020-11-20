New BTS Songs Blast Into Top 10 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart, “Life Goes On” Reaches #1

Update: As of 2:15AM ET Friday morning, the seven newly released tracks from BTS’ “BE” occupy the Top 7 slots on the US iTunes song sales chart:

1) Life Goes On

2) Stay

3) Blue & Grey

4) Fly To My Room

5) Telepathy

6) Dis-ease

7) Skit

The only album track absent from the Top 10 is pre-release single “Dynamite.” The former #1 hit is not too far out, however, as it currently holds the #14 position.

The album is concurrently #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart.

As BTS’ new “BE” flew to #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart, tracks from the release soared into the Top 10 of the US iTunes sales chart.

As of press time at 1:20AM ET, the seven newly released tracks are all inside the store’s Top 8. Release day focus “Life Goes On” leads the way at #1, ahead of “Stay” at #2 and “Blue & Grey” at #3.

Mammoth WVH’s “Distance” breaks up the BTS party at #4, but BTS re-emerges at #5 with “Fly To My Room.” “Telepathy” follows at #6,” “Dis-ease” holds the #7 spot, and “Skit” is #8.

The only “BE” track absent from the current Top 10 is pre-release single “Dynamite.” That song, of course, is no stranger to the Top 10 — it, in fact, spent its early days as a dominant #1.