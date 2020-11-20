in Music News, New Music

New BTS Songs Blast Into Top 10 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart, “Life Goes On” Reaches #1

The newly released tracks are the best-selling songs on iTunes.

BTS - Life Goes On video screen | Big Hit Entertainment

Update: As of 2:15AM ET Friday morning, the seven newly released tracks from BTS’ “BE” occupy the Top 7 slots on the US iTunes song sales chart:

1) Life Goes On
2) Stay
3) Blue & Grey
4) Fly To My Room
5) Telepathy
6) Dis-ease
7) Skit

The only album track absent from the Top 10 is pre-release single “Dynamite.” The former #1 hit is not too far out, however, as it currently holds the #14 position.

The album is concurrently #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart.
As BTS’ new “BE” flew to #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart, tracks from the release soared into the Top 10 of the US iTunes sales chart.

As of press time at 1:20AM ET, the seven newly released tracks are all inside the store’s Top 8. Release day focus “Life Goes On” leads the way at #1, ahead of “Stay” at #2 and “Blue & Grey” at #3.

Mammoth WVH’s “Distance” breaks up the BTS party at #4, but BTS re-emerges at #5 with “Fly To My Room.” “Telepathy” follows at #6,” “Dis-ease” holds the #7 spot, and “Skit” is #8.

The only “BE” track absent from the current Top 10 is pre-release single “Dynamite.” That song, of course, is no stranger to the Top 10 — it, in fact, spent its early days as a dominant #1.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

