New BTS Songs Blast Into Top 10 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart, “Life Goes On” Reaches #1

Update: As of 2:15AM ET Friday morning, the seven newly released tracks from BTS’ “BE” occupy the Top 7 slots on the US iTunes song sales chart:
1) Life Goes On
2) Stay
3) Blue & Grey
4) Fly To My Room
5) Telepathy
6) Dis-ease
7) Skit
The only album track absent from the Top 10 is pre-release single “Dynamite.” The former #1 hit is not too far out, however, as it currently holds the #14 position.
The album is concurrently #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart.
====
As BTS’ new “BE” flew to #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart, tracks from the release soared into the Top 10 of the US iTunes sales chart.
As of press time at 1:20AM ET, the seven newly released tracks are all inside the store’s Top 8. Release day focus “Life Goes On” leads the way at #1, ahead of “Stay” at #2 and “Blue & Grey” at #3.
Mammoth WVH’s “Distance” breaks up the BTS party at #4, but BTS re-emerges at #5 with “Fly To My Room.” “Telepathy” follows at #6,” “Dis-ease” holds the #7 spot, and “Skit” is #8.
The only “BE” track absent from the current Top 10 is pre-release single “Dynamite.” That song, of course, is no stranger to the Top 10 — it, in fact, spent its early days as a dominant #1.
