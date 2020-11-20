BTS Celebrates “BE” Album Release In Global Press Conference; Big Hit Shares Photos

Hours before the group’s eagerly anticipated album “BE” launched on digital platforms, BTS took part in a global press conference.

Initially assumed to be a media-only event, the press conference was ultimately streamed live on the Big Hit Labels YouTube channel. Hundreds of thousands of BTS fans watched as the group discussed the new album.

In addition to providing an overview for each track, the BTS members (minus SUGA, who was unable to attend as he recovers from shoulder surgery) discussed their heightened role in the entire album creation process. They also talked about being more transparent than ever in sharing the process with their fans, while expressing their hope that the album would provide comfort in today’s trying times.

The November 24 Grammy nominations announcement was, of course, also a topic of conversation. The group reiterated the hope that it receive nominations at the music industry’s premiere awards show.

Following the press conference, Big Hit Entertainment shared photos: