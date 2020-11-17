in Album Sales, Music News

Little Mix’s “Confetti” Debuts At #30 On Billboard Top Album Sales Chart, #83 On Overall Billboard 200

Little Mix’s sixth studio album made its debut this week.

Little Mix’s sixth studio album “Confetti” debuts on this week’s key Billboard album charts.

The release notably starts at #30 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. Said chart only accounts for US album sales.

“Confetti” concurrently bows at #83 on the overall Billboard 200, which accounts for track sales and streams in addition to album sales.

In conjunction with the album’s arrival, the title track earns #184 on the Billboard Global Excluding US chart. “Confetti” follows the #49-peaking “Sweet Melody” as the second Little Mix song to make the newly launched chart.

