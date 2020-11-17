Little Mix’s “Confetti” Debuts At #30 On Billboard Top Album Sales Chart, #83 On Overall Billboard 200

Little Mix’s sixth studio album “Confetti” debuts on this week’s key Billboard album charts.

The release notably starts at #30 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. Said chart only accounts for US album sales.

“Confetti” concurrently bows at #83 on the overall Billboard 200, which accounts for track sales and streams in addition to album sales.

In conjunction with the album’s arrival, the title track earns #184 on the Billboard Global Excluding US chart. “Confetti” follows the #49-peaking “Sweet Melody” as the second Little Mix song to make the newly launched chart.