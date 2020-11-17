Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Enters Top 15 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” continues to generate ample chart activity, soaring at radio while faring impressively on the sales front. As a result, it rises to a new peak on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

“Kings & Queens” rises four places to #15 on this week’s edition of the all-genre chart. In addition to radio and sales, the Hot 100 accounts for streaming activity.

“Kings & Queens” is Ava Max’s second career Hot 100 entry. Breakthrough hit “Sweet but Psycho,” her first, peaked at #10 on the all-encompassing chart.

In conjunction with its Hot 100 gain, “Kings & Queens” rises to #4 on the all-format Billboard Radio Songs chart. It ascends to #9 on Digital Song Sales.