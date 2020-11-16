Mammoth WVH’s “Distance” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Wolfgang Van Halen, son of the late rock icon Eddie Van Halen, just released the debut single from his solo project Mammoth WVH. The single proved immediately resonant.

Entitled “Distance,” the song soared to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart. It remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 8:35PM ET Monday.

“Distance” seized the throne from Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am,” which had reigned since shortly after its release Thursday.

“Distance” represents a tribute to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away earlier this year. The Mammoth WVH name is also a tribute; Mammoth was the original name of Eddie’s band.

“As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I’d miss him,” writes Wolfgang in an official statement. “While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life. I never intended ‘Distance’ to be the very first piece of music people would hear from me, but I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release. This is for him. I love and miss you, Pop.”

Proceeds from the song will be donated to Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation.