AC/DC’s “POWER UP” Receives Slightly Upgraded US Album Sales Projection, Now Leading For #1 Overall

But the Future-Lil Uzi Vert collaboration is still in the mix.

As the race is still tight, we cannot decisively project a winner for #1 on this week’s overall US album chart.

AC/DC’s “POWER UP” has, however, increased its chances of winning.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is now projected to debut with about 115K in US album sales. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 121K in total first-week consumption.

The numbers narrowly best the initial projections, which called for 100-110K sales and 105-115K total units.

“POWER UP” looks like a very safe bet to win the album sales race; Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over,” its closest competitor on that front, is tracking to sell about 70K copies.

Future & Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pluto x Baby Pluto” nonetheless remains a threat on the consumption front. The album is only expected to sell about 3-4K copies, but a comparatively strong streaming performance positions it for a consumption tally in the 113K range. With two full days left in the tracking race, it is definitely still in contention for #1.

The Stapleton album is projected to debut with 98K in total units. The projection markedly tops the initial forecast of 70-80K, but it still has the album comfortably behind the AC/DC and Future-Lil Uzi Vert releases.

