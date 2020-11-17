in Music News

Internet Money, Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV To Perform “Lemonade” On November 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms the acts for next Tuesday’s “Fallon.”

Internet Money - Lemonade cover | UMG/Ten Thousand Projects

One of the music industry’s recent breakout hits is about to receive high-profile television exposure.

According to NBC, Internet Money, Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV will perform together on the November 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” They are sure to perform their collaboration “Lemonade,” which has thus far peaked at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The episode will also feature interviews with Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, as well as Paul Bettany.

Other upcoming “Fallon” performers include Dierks Bentley (November 17), Julia Michaels (November 18), Car Seat Headrest (November 19), SAINt JHN (November 20), and Josh Groban (November 23).

All listings are subject to change.

