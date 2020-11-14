in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

AC/DC’s “POWER UP” Projected To Win US Album Sales Race, Contending With Future & Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pluto x Baby Pluto” For #1 Overall

“POWER UP” is dominating the sales race, but “Pluto” is posting huge streams.

AC/DC - Shot In The Dark - YouTube Audio Cover | SME/Columbia

Based on early data, AC/DC’s “POWER UP” is the frontrunner to win this week’s US album sales race. Future & Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pluto x Baby Pluto,” however, could take first place for overall consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Power Up” is projected to sell 100-110K albums in the US this week. With units from track sales and streams included, the album may generate 105-115K in total first-week activity.

The Future-Lil Uzi Vert album is projected to debut with a modest 2-4K in sales. Strong track streaming interest should nonetheless power the album to 110-120K in total first week consumption.

As the albums expected to flirt with a six-figure total this week, “Pluto” and “POWER” should definitely be in the mix for #1 and #2 on the overall US chart. “POWER” should be the clear winner for sales; Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over,” its closest competitor on that front, is aiming for 55-65K in first-week sales.

